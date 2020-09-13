In a bid to reduce overcrowding on public transport and curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has signed an agreement with KTEL intercity bus services to take over routes outside the capital so that it can increase the frequency of busy routes in central Athens.

In practical terms, KTEL will provide 200 buses and 500 drivers who will effectively take over OASA’s routes in Stamata, Kryoneri, Aghios Stefanos, Dionysos, Mandra, Magoula, Anthoussa, Penteli, Artemida, Gerakas, Glyka Nera, Pallini, Saronida and Glyfada.

This will free up buses and drivers for routes inside the capital, where congestion is more of a challenge – not only inside vehicles but also at bus stops.

According to health protocols introduced by the government as part of measures in response to the pandemic, buses are not supposed to exceed 65 percent of their capacity.