A Chinook helicopter flies tents to a makeshift camp on Lesvos

A Chinook helicopter delivered tents on Friday to a site next to the Kara Tepe camp on Lesvos which is to form a temporary shelter for thousands of former residents of the burned Moria facility. A strong police presence was in place as the camp is being set up amid rising tensions among migrants, who have been homeless since Tuesday when the Moria camp was razed by fire, and local authorities and residents, who object to the creation of a new facility on the island. In a joint press conference with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said the EU would fund a new facility on Lesvos and could be involved in its operation. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]