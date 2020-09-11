Weapons and ammunition found buried near Kastoria

Police officers discovered weapons and ammunition buried in a rural area near Dispilio, near the town of Kastoria in western Macedonia, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Friday.

The weapons were found during an ongoing police operation in the area on Friday evening.

According to police sources, the findings include five automatic rifles, three of which are Kalashnikovs, a launcher with anti-tank rockets, grenades and boxes of bullets.

Authorities are examining whether the weapons are linked to old unsolved cases of organized crime in the area of Kastoria, or terrorism.