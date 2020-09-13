HealthWorld 2020 event to take place this week

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is organizing its HealthWorld 2020 conference on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Titled “Designing the New Healthcare Landscape: Spotting the Unexpected, The Post Covid-19 Era,” it features participations by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt.

This will be a hybrid event, with a limited physical presence at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel in Athens and an expanded online participation, in accordance with health regulations.

To find out more and register visit www.amcham.gr