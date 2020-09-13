Posidonia Web Forums Week scheduled for October 26-30

Following the cancellation of the Posidonia Exhibition this October, the organizers are bringing together leading maritime media and organizations during what would have been Posidonia exhibition week for a series of web conferences and forums under the banner “It’s Time To Talk.”

The initiative is aimed at providing an opportunity for the maritime community to debate the crucial issues and many challenges it is facing.

The global disruption of Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the shipping industry, compounded by the cancellation of conferences and events that would normally be offering a platform for meetings and debate.

Now, more than ever, is the time for the shipping industry to talk and re-open the channels for exchanging ideas and exploring solutions, organizers said.

“We are delighted that Posidonia Web Forums Week will be taking place in October with a program of exciting web events hosted by our partner organizations TradeWinds, Lloyd’s List, Seatrade Maritime, YES Forum and MariMatch,” said Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions SA. “Once again, Posidonia is bringing the maritime communities together. That’s what Posidonia is all about.”

The organizers added that further web events will be announced.

Audience participants will see and hear top shipowners and operators debate key topics including the post-pandemic business environment for shipping.

The events listings will be posted on www.posidonia-events.com.