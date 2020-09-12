Relocation of migrants to new Lesvos camp starts

The first migrants and refugees who were left homeless after fire destroyed the overcrowded Moria camp on the island of Lesvos began relocating to the new transitory camp set up at the island's Kara Tepe Army firing range.

The camp can host about 3,000, which means that at least 8,500 more will be left, at least temporarily, without shelter.

All who enter the camp are given the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test for the coronavirus, which produces results in 15 minutes. A positive result has already been produced.

Those testing positive and people they have contacted will be led to a quarantine spot nearby.

Migration and Asylum Ministry officials say families and members of "vulnerable groups" will be given priority.

Relocation is proceeding slowly; as of 6.30 p.m. about 150 people, at most, had entereed the new camp.

Many migrants and refugees are refusing to be relocated to the new camp, demanding to be relocated in the Greek mainland, from where, presumably, many will attempt to cross illegally to more prosperous EU countries.