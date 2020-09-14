For a month now, Greece has been facing the most difficult test of its defenses in the last 25 years.

At best, society will be called upon to sacrifice some of its wealth to strengthen the country and bolster its deterrence capabilities.

These circumstances require us to define the national interests clearly and calmly – without concealment, but also without verbalism.

A public that has heard the plain truth about what is really at stake is better prepared and more cohesive.

This way, public opinion will not be swayed by artificial contests of prestige.