A man takes photographs inside the first official mosque in Athens, when it was unveiled in June 2019, but was not put into proper operation. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

After years of delays, Athens’ first official mosque will finally be ready to operate in early October, Kathimerini understands.

Fourteen years in the making, the project has been dogged by protests and delays, but appears to be in the final straight. “The tenders announced last June show that the prime minister has personally decided to proceed with it,” a government official told Kathimerini, referring to arrangements for staffing, security, sanitation and supplies for the site in Votanikos.

Kathimerini understands that the relevant contracts will be signed by early October, paving the way for the mosque to open its doors to the capital’s Muslims.

The mosque’s governing committee has already decided to hire three civil servants responsible for accounting, secretarial and technical matters on a permanent basis, while another three staff will be hired on eight-month contracts initially.