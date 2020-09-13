Suspect remanded in custody over weapons haul

A man was remanded in custody on Saturday after a criminal case was filed against him in connection with the discovery by police of a weapons and ammunition cache buried in a rural spot near Dispilio, near the town of Kastoria in western Macedonia.

The weapons were found on Friday evening, during an ongoing police operation in the area. According to police sources, the findings on the property, which is owned by the suspect, include five automatic rifles, three of which are Kalashnikovs, a launcher with anti-tank rockets, grenades and boxes of bullets.

Authorities are examining whether the weapons are linked to old unsolved cases of organized crime in the area of Kastoria, or terrorism.

They were also investigating the possibility that the suspect was working with accomplices. Police at the weekend released photos and videos of the seized material.