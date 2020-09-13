Transfer of migrants to new location on Lesvos begins

Two children eat cookies as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp sleep on the side of a road, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 13, 2020. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

The transfer of thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers that were left without shelter after fires last week destroyed the overcrowded Moria camp on the island of Lesvos began on Sunday to a new, army built tent city at Kara Tepe.

The transfer will reportedly be completed over the coming days.

According to Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, an estimated 1,000 residents of the Moria camp were expected to relocate to the tent city by late Sunday.

“At the moment, it is taking place on a voluntary basis, in the initial stage,” Mitarakis told Greek broadcaster Open TV. The fire left some 12,000 migrants without shelter.