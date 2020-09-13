PM says government mulling mandatory military service at 18

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday his government is examining whether to make military service obligatory at the age of 18.

“It is an issue that I am discussing and the government is discussing it, but I am not ready to say anything more,” he said during a press conference in Thessaloniki where he was asked about the government plans for the next year announced by him on Saturday, adding however that no decisions have yet been taken.

“We are looking at all aspects of the service. I can tell you with certainty that it will not increase beyond 12 months,” he added.

Mitsotakis said it is important for new recruits to develop skills that will be useful after the end of their military service.