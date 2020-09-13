NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey has not given up on rights in east Mediterranean, says minister

TAGS: Turkey, Energy

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that the return of the seismic research vessel Oruc Reis to near the country's southern shores does not mean Ankara has given up on its rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, Akar said the ship's return was part of its scheduled operations.

Oruc Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, a move Greece said was a positive first step in easing tensions over offshore natural resources. 

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.