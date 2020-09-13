Greece welcomes normalization of Bahrain-Israel relations

Greece welcomed on Sunday an agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel.

“This development, following a similar agreement between Israel and the UAE, constitutes a very important step towards consolidating peace and stability in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

“In this context, we recognize the decisive role played by the United States and its assistance in achieving this goal,” it added.

The ministry also stressed the need for a comprehensive, two-state, solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict, based on international law and the Resolutions of the UN Security Council.