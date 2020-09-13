US technology company Ansys is investing in the high skills of Greek scientists, some 18 months after the buyout of Greek firm Helic, by expanding its research and development center in Athens and creating more jobs locally.

The key factor for that decision was the visit by Ansys Chief Executive Officer Ajei Gopal to the facilities of former Helic at Halandri, northern Athens, last September, sealing the US corporation’s intention to invest in its Greek arm.

“Just before the acquisition, Helic employed around 40 people in Greece and 65 around the world. In Athens right now, we have built a team of 50 people and our objective is to reach 200 people in the next two to three years. We will be placing an emphasis on electrical engineers, computer science engineers, mechanical engineers, physics and mathematics scientists, etc,” the vice-president for research and development of Ansys, and former chief executive officer at Helic, Giorgos Koutsogiannopoulos, told Kathimerini.

“It became clear to Ansys that there is hard-to-find and top-quality talent in Greece,” added Charalampos Bakolias, the Greek department’s director general.