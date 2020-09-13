The new Super League season kicked off this weekend alongside last season’s Cup final, with PAOK and Aris winning at home, while Panathinaikos began its campaign with a reverse on the road.

The two Thessaloniki clubs started off on Friday, due to their midweek European fixtures to come. Aris came from behind to beat visiting Lamia 3-1, while PAOK had teenage sensation Christos Tzolis to thank for its 1-0 victory over Larissa.

Panathinaikos suffered a 1-0 loss at Asteras that scored through Adrian Riera on Sunday to get a well deserved win in Tripoli.

OFI drew 1-1 at home against Panetolikos on Saturday, while Volos upset host Atromitos at Peristeri winning 2-0 on Sunday, with both goals coming after Atromitos was left with 10 men.

The match between the two promoted teams, Apollon and PAS Giannina will take place on October 21, after their request to begin their games in the top flight a little later, and the derby between AEK and Olympiakos, the teams that contested the Cup final on Saturday, will meet on December 16.