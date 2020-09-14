European Council president to visit Cyprus

European Council President Charles Michel is due to visit Cyprus on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders on September 24 and 25.

Michel will hold talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and other officials that are expected to focus on developments in the eastern Mediterranean and ongoing tension with Ankara.

Turkey and the possibility of EU sanctions against Ankara are the core issues that will be discussed at the September 24-25 summit.

In the meantime, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is due to visit Cyprus on September 17, followed a day later by France’s minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune.