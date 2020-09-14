Covid death toll rises to 308 as 207 new cases reported

Greece’s death toll from Covid-19 rose to 308 on Monday after three more patients reportedly passed away, while the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 207 new cases in its daily bulletin on Sunday evening.

According to health officials, 120 of Sunday’s new cases were concentrated in the Attica region, with local media reporting that the municipalities of Athens and Piraeus appear to be more adversely affected by the continued spread of the virus.

Of those 120, 17 cases are linked to a known outbreak and three to recent travel within Greece, meaning that the remainder are community transmissions.

Other parts of the country fared better than the capital, with the highest number of new cases being reported in the region of Iraklio in Crete (13) and Thessaloniki (9).

According to EODY, 55.5% of the nationwide total of 13,240 infections since the start of the pandemic have concerned men, 43.1% have been traced to other cases and 18.1% are linked to travel abroad.

Sunday’s official death toll had stood to 305 and the number of patients who were in intensive care at 54, EODY reported.

