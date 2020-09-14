Brothers found guilty of Makris murder

An Athens court on Monday found two Bulgarian brothers guilty of the murder of 46-year-old Greek-Australian businessman Yiannis Makris in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula in 2018.



One of the brothers, 32, was found guilty of executing Makris with malice aforethought and of illegal possession and use of a weapon.



His co-defendant brother, 36, was found guilty of complicity in premeditated homicide.



Both had denied any involvement in the case.