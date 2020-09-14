Five Covid-19 deaths, 180 new infections confirmed

Greek health authorities on Monday confirmed 180 new coronavirus infections in Greece in the last 24 hours, 21 of which were reported at the country’s entry points.

The total number of infections in the country stands at 13,420.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said five more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 310.

The total number of intubated patients rose to 59 from 54 on Sunday, while 173 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 1,133,027 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.