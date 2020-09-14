Salvagers mend ruptures in New Diamond tanker

Sri Lanka has initiated repair work on the ruptured fuel oil tank in the engine room of a stricken fully loaded oil supertanker after plugging the leak, the country’s navy said.



The supertanker is currently 52 nautical miles (96 km) from the Sri Lankan coast, Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said.



“Salvors are on board, they plugged the leak and the repair is still going... They have vacated the ruptured tank and transferred the dirty water into the ballast section,” de Silva told Reuters.



A fire broke out in the engine room of the Greek-owned New Diamond tanker on September 3.



The ship had left long trails of marine oil slicks.



[Reuters]