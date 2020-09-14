EU 'needs to see end of unilateral actions' in East Med, says spokesman

The European Union needs to see "the end of unilateral actions" in the Eastern Eastern Mediterranean, European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs issues Peter Stano on Monday, responding to questions at daily press briefing.

Stano said those actions "are being perceived as provocations by some of our member-states," and "irritants in our relations."

There is a forecoming discussion on Turkey being held, again by the EU foreign ministers in the framework of the FAC next Monday, and then the leaders of the member-states will be discussing Turkey at the European Council, he continued.

This meeting will be an opportunity for the member-states to have a full discussion on all aspects of the EU-Turkey relationship and to see how the EU can take it forward in light of the recent and latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Stano.

