North Macedonia PM visiting Athens

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will start a two-day visit to Athens on Tuesday where he will participate in a conference organized by the Economist and will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Zaev, who will be accompanied by a government delegation, will also have several meetings with businessmen and officials at the Economist conference, as well as with representatives of the Greek business community in North Macedonia.

The Economist Conference, the 24th Roundtable with the government of Greece, starts on Tuesday in Athens and will be attended by a wide array of prominent leaders and officials, including former French president Francois Hollande, former German vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, as well as Klaus Regling, managing director of the European Stability Mechanism.