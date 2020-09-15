The scope for tax cuts is narrow. The announced relief measures involving cuts in taxes and levies are limited in quantity and in applicable time.

In combination with the other measures, however, they do offer a policy mix in line with the strategic goal of the government program: providing a stimulus for the middle class.

This direction is fair, because it somewhat relieves those who have borne the brunt of the previous crisis, but it is also necessary because it supports those on whom the swift restart of the economy depends.