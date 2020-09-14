ATHEX: Investors happy with East Med thaw

The apparent easing of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as some less predictable announcements by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Thessaloniki over the weekend, which will boost the private sector, served to send the stock market soaring on Monday, led by the credit sector. This much-needed boost to the benchmark came on improved trading volume too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 661.13 points, adding a considerable 3.95% to Friday’s 636.03 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 4.16% to 1,590.39 points.

The banks index jumped 8.29%, as National grew 9.59%, Eurobank grabbed 9.10%, Piraeus increased 8.31% and Alpha earned 6.34%.

Ellaktor outperformed, rising 10.01%, Viohalco augmented 7.79%, Hellenic Exchanges collected 7.39%, ADMIE Holdings fetched 6.55% and EYDAP gained 5.27%, while Terna Energy was the sole blue chip to go down, by 0.52%.

In total 86 stocks reported gains, 14 sustained losses and another 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 67 million euros, up from last Friday’s €30.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.92% to 43.86 points.