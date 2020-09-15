Private companies that decide to hire an unemployed worker will be able to participate in the social security contribution subsidy program for six months and declare it through a simple application via the Ergani database.

Given the government’s resolve to support salaried employment and enterprises amid the pandemic using more efficient measures, the law regulation to implement Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ relevant announcement last weekend is expected as early as this week in Parliament.

Kathimerini understands that the declaration process for inclusion in the subsidy program will be relieved of all the bureaucracy, with a simple application to the hirings database of the Labor Ministry.

The main provision of the program will be the maintenance of at least the same number of workers, with all enterprises being eligible to join it regardless of whether they belong to one of the activity sectors deemed to have been damaged by the pandemic.

The subsidy will grow by 200 euros per month if the hiring concerns a long-term unemployed person – i.e. anyone who has been out of work for over 12 months.