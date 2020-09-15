The government is on Tuesday expected to announce new, stricter measures for Attica to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as daily infections have risen into triple digits, amid concerns that the reopening of schools on Monday could lead to a further rise in cases.

Among the measures being mulled by the Health Ministry’s expert committee is the mandatory use of masks at street markets and the recommendation for the broader use of masks in all outdoor areas.

Another possible measure is the suspension for 15 days of all mass outdoor events such as concerts, theatrical productions and lowering the attendance limit for events such as weddings and christenings from 50 to 20.

On Tuesday, health authorities announced 180 new infections – 102 of them in Attica. Although the number represents a dip from a spate of cases in the high 200s and even over 300, there are concerns about rising community transmission, particularly in greater Athens.