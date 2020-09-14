Court says EU vets allowed to offer temporary services in Greece

European veterinarians are allowed to offer their services in Greece on a temporary and incidental way, the Council of State (CoS) ruled on Monday, partially cancelling two Agriculture Ministry decisions from 2015.

The court said it was illegal to deny certification of veterinarians who were citizens of EU member states, and to restrict the free provision of services within the EU.

The decision does not specify whether such provisional services will be paid or voluntary.

The contested regulations concerned the certification of veterinarians and their access to the newly established electronic database of pets, established by law in 2012.

Greece's highest administrative court ruled after injunctions filed by the Panhellenic Animal Welfare Federation and six animal welfare organizations.

[ANA-MPA]