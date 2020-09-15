The reopening of schools on Monday, which will be closely monitored by health experts, went relatively smoothly, with only limited protests by parents objecting to their children wearing face masks in schools.

Incidents were reported in Achaia, Thessaloniki and on Crete, where a parent was allegedly verbally and physically abusive toward a teacher.

The incident prompted a response from Education Minister Niki Kerameus, who called for a prosecutor’s intervention and said the ministry would do “whatever is necessary to protect the educational community.”

One problem reported on Monday was that many of the masks distributed in schools were either too big or badly made. Health authorities said they would distribute new ones, while many children went to school wearing masks their parents had bought for them.