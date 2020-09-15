[ANA-MPA]

The production of thousands of reusable masks designed for school children has been stopped by the Central Union of Municipalities and Communities of Greece (KEDE) following complaints about the size of the face covers.

The problem became apparent on the first day of the new academic year on Monday, after hundreds of pupils returning to school were met with masks so big they were neither functional nor effective in protecting the children and those around them from the coronavirus.

The manufacturers will be going back to production once they receive new measurements from the Health Ministry, which admitted on Monday that the orders for the three different mask sizes – one each for kindergarten and elementary school children, and a third for older students and adults – were badly worded and led to confusion.

All school children are being supplied with a reusable mask and a refillable water bottle as part of health safety protocols governing the reopening of schools.