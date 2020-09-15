Oruc Reis return an ‘important step,’ says US National Security Council

[Reuters]

The National Security Council of the United States has hailed the departure of the Turkish survey ship Oruc Reis from south of Kastellorizo and its return to port in Antalya, while reiterating the need for dialogue between Greece and Turkey.

“Turkish survey ship’s return to port is an important step. The United States supports dialogue between Greece and Turkey as the only means to resolving ongoing disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the NSC said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

The message comes as representatives of the Greek and Turkish militaries are set to meet for talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels for the creation of a deconflicting mechanism.

The Turkish government on Monday sent mixed messages about the Oruc Reis’ return to Antalya, though the move is being widely seen as a step towards easing tension in the region.