Pompeo, Cavusoglu discussed East Med on telephone

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevult Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on Monday concerning developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency has reported.

Citing diplomatic sources, the state-run news agency said that the two officials also discussed Cyprus, following Pompeo’s visit to Nicosia on Saturday.

Turkey had reacted to the visit and to the signing of a deal for a training center on the divided island stemming from the partial lifting of arm embargo by Washington earlier this month.

In a statement on Monday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called on the US “to return to the neutrality policy it traditionally follows on the island of Cyprus and to contribute to the efforts aimed at the solution of the Cyprus issue.”