European People’s Party ‘stands with Greece and Cyprus’

The European People’s Party (EPP) expressed its support for EU member-states Greece and Cyprus in their ongoing dispute with Turkey over maritime and drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying that Europe does not want conflict, but will not “back away.”

“We @EPPGroup stand with Greece and Cyprus!” the part’s chief, Manfred Weber, said in a post on Twitter.

“Europe should stay united and keep the pressure on Erdogan in the EasternMediterranean,” he added, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We will not be blackmailed at the border, we will not be provoked at sea. We don't want conflict, but we will not back away,” Weber tweeted.

The statement comes ahead of a European Council summit on September 24-25 where Turkey and developments in the East Med is the key topic on the agenda.