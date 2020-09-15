Death toll from migrant smuggling boat wreck off Crete climbs to 4

The death toll from the sinking of a migrant smuggling boat off the coast of Crete climbed to four on Tuesday after the coast guard said it recovered one more body in its ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

Rescuers have reportedly recovered the bodies of two women and two children – aged 6 and 7 – and have been able to save 57 people, after the vessel went down in rough seas, 12 nautical miles off the eastern coast of Crete on Monday night.

The coast guard told the Associated Press earlier that the survivors were not able to give an account of how many people had been on board initially.