Five suspects arrested in connection with Moria fires

Five male suspects have arrested on suspicion of deliberately starting a string of fires last week that razed the Moria refugee and migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

According to sources, the suspects are all Afghan nationals and include two unaccompanied minors, one of whom was arrested in Pieria in northern Greece after having been transferred to a camp there following last Wednesday’s fires.

The officers investigating the fires were reportedly acting on surveillance camera footage and witness testimonies when they arrested the five suspects. A sixth suspect is also being sought, they said.

Officials have claimed that the fires were started by residents of the camp reacting to a coronavirus testing and tracing drive after several people tested positive and the facility was placed on lockdown.