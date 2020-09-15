Minister confirms arrests over Moria blaze in Lesvos

File photo

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis confirmed on Tuesday that five people had been arrested in connection with the fire that burned down the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria, on the island of Lesvos.

Speaking from Mytilene, the main town and port of Lesvos, Chrisochoidis said officers apprehended five young foreign nationals while another, who has been identified, is still at large.

According to sources, the suspects are all Afghan nationals and include two unaccompanied minors, one of whom was arrested in Pieria in northern Greece after having been transferred to a camp there following last Wednesday’s fires.

The officers investigating the fires were reportedly acting on surveillance camera footage and witness testimonies.