Robbery ring targeted minors in Nikaia, Renti

The Hellenic Police said on Tuesday that they have arrested six suspected members of a mugging ring targeting minors in the districts of Nikaia and Renti, near Piraeus.



The six suspects – five Greeks and a foreign national, aged between 16 and 19 – were arrested last Thursday by officers who had earlier that day spotted three of them threatening two minors into handing over their valuables.



The group is believed to have targeted many minors in those areas, operating in groups of three or four and using the threat of violence to net cash, cellphones and other valuables.



The six were to face a prosecutor on Tuesday.