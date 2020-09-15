LIFE | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
 
SNFCC to host photography awards ceremony

The announcement of this year’s winners of the Yannis Behrakis International Photojournalism Award and the Athens Photo World Award will take a place at a special event at the Dome of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) at 7 p.m. on September 26. 

Attendance and participation in the event will take place in accordance with the requisite health protection rules.

The event will be broadcast live on www.snfcc.org and the SNFCC and APW social media in Greek and English.

