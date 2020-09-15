Appointments for municipal services to be booked digitally

The Municipality of Athens has further digitally upgraded its public services, as part of its wider effort to modernize its operations.



More specifically, as of Tuesday, members of the public who want to visit offices of the municipality to process their affairs and are not able to do so remotely via the digital services platform (https://eservices.cityofathens.gr/) will be able to book appointments online for 298 different procedures at https://rantevou.cityofathens.gr/.



Using their Taxisnet codes, interested parties can choose the procedure they want, be informed about the documents or supporting documents that they should have with them, and get other useful information.



This allows for municipality staff to be better prepared and for the faster completion of the process.



People are able to choose the day and time they want to visit the municipality.