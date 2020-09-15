BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
2nd Greek Corporate Governance Summit on Thursday

TAGS: Special Event

The 2nd Greek Corporate Governance Summit, organized by Georgeson, is taking place online on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2.10 p.m. through the new digital platform LiveOn by ethosEVENTS.

Its theme this year is “The Right Time for Investments in Greece.” 

Keynote speakers include Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

To find out more, visit ethosevents.eu.

