Israelis can still travel to Greece despite new lockdown

Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport will remain open during the upcoming three-week full nationwide lockdown period that will begin on Friday, the state’s Ministry of Health said.



The decision was made following a discussion attended by ministers of health, foreign affairs, interior and transport.



According to the decision, only flights that have already been approved can be carried out under restrictions and guidelines, such as the obligation of undergoing a coronavirus test before the flight.



Passengers returning from one of the 30 countries with low morbidity will not need to enter a 14-day quarantine, and will only be obligated to the lockdown’s restrictions.



Israelis are currently allowed to visit Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia without quarantine obligation, and could do so in the lockdown period as well.



Except for its closure every year on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Ben Gurion Airport has never shut down, not even during wars. [Xinhua]