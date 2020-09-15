Face masks made mandatory at work, crowded open areas

The Greek government on Tuesday tightened the rules in the region of Attica over the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by making face masks mandatory in all workplaces of the public and private sector.

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said at a daily briefing on developments with the virus that face coverings will also be required in crowded outdoor areas, where it is not possible to keep distances.

Stricter seating rules were also ordered at outdoor events where capacity will be halved, while all attendants will be seated and masked.

Clubs with live music will close for two weeks, while outdoor and indoor cinemas will operate with a 60 percent capacity and viewers will be obliged to wear a mask.

The measures will apply from September 16 till the end of the month.