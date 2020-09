Turkey on Tuesday extended a navigational telex (Navtex) reserving ar area southwest of Cyprus until October 12.

According to the advisory number 1156/20, the Turkish drill ship Yavuz will continue its drilling activities within cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Meanwhile, an article in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper reports that the seismic vessel Oruc Reis will return to the Eastern Mediterranean for surveying in a month.