Fire breaks out outside migrant camp in Samos

File photo

A fire broke out outside the reception and registration centre for migrants on the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Tuesday evening.

The blaze burned near a forested area where 20 firemen with nine fire engines have been deployed.

According to the fire service, the centre is currently not at risk.

Earlier in the day, health authorities reported three coronavirus infections. The infected migrants went to the local hospital after showing symptoms.

More than 4,600 people live in the camp that has a nominal capacity of 648.