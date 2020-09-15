ATHEX: Bourse adds to Monday’s stock growth

The Greek stock market held on to Monday’s remarkable gains and added some more for the majority of listed companies on Tuesday, with the strict new measures to contain the pandemic in the capital – announced about an hour after closing – largely being priced in already. This time it was non-credit sector stocks that drove the index higher, shaking off early pressure on prices.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 663.61 points, adding 0.38% to Monday’s 661.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.21% to 1,593.70 points.

The banks index increased 0.19%, with Alpha earning 0.99% and National growing 0.77%, while Eurobank dropped 0.60% and Piraeus eased 0.48%.

Fourlis Holdings increased 5.49%, Public Power Corporation collected 4.73%, Aegean Air rose 4.28%, Viohalco grabbed 2.61% and Piraeus Port Authority rose 2.26%. Hellenic Exchanges declined 1.64%.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 39 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 49.5 million euros, down from Monday’s €67 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.43% to 44.05 points.