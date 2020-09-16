NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Rethymno priest arrested after mask comments

TAGS: Crime, Coronavirus, Church

A priest in Rethymno on the island of Crete, who appeared in footage expressing his opposition to school children wearing protective masks, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the state broadcaster ERT, he expressed his opposition during the customary blessing ceremony marking the start of the new academic year at a local kindergarten on Monday.

He was to face a local prosecutor on the charge of inciting disobedience to the law.

