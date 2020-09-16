Truckload of migrants crashes

Eleven people were injured in a road accident on Wednesday in the area near ​​the settlement of Agnantia in the municipality of Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece.

According to initial reports, a truck veered off the road and overturned in an adjacent stream. As a result, 11 of the 17 occupants of the vehicle, reportedly undocumented migrants and refugees, were injured.

None of the 11 who were taken to University General Hospital of Alexandroupoli suffered life-threatening injuries.

Road accidents with migrants in this part of Greece are not a rarity as it is an area used by traffickers transporting people from the Evros border region to Thessaloniki in overcrowded vehicles.