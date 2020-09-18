The blaze that destroyed the reception and registration center in Moria, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, sparked gestures of solidarity from some European partners.

Others continue to put up barriers as a pretext even for receiving unaccompanied minors.

That is why the opportunity must be seized, so that the upcoming reform of European migration policy does not repeat the mistakes of the past.

It must remove the mechanism that today traps people on the Greek islands and guarantee that everyone will shoulder their share of the burden.