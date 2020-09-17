Amid rising concerns about a spike in coronavirus infections, and a sharp rise in patients requiring intensive care treatment, hospitals have been put on alert.

Of 930 ICU beds nationwide, 229 have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. Of those, 86 were occupied and 143 were free on Wednesday (an occupancy rate of 37.5 percent). The rate in Attica is 71 percent as, of the 75 beds set aside for coronavirus patients, 53 were occupied and 22 free on Wednesday.

To remedy the situation, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said another 40 ICU beds would be set aside for Covid-19 patients in Attica. The decision came after the number of intubated Covid-19 patients virtually doubled in the past couple of weeks – rising to 67 from 35 on August 31.

The union of hospital doctors, OENGE, on Wednesday urged authorities to take action “to stop the pandemic from becoming an intensive care crisis,” calling for new ICUs and the requisition of ICUs at private hospitals.

Health authorities on Wednesday announced 312 new coronavirus infections, including 174 in Attica, bringing the total to 14,041. Three more Covid-19 patients died, raising the toll to 316.

Meanwhile travel restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus through foreign arrivals were extended until September 30.

Travelers flying from Bulgaria, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Belgium, Spain, Albania and North Macedonia will be allowed to enter Greece only with a negative Covid-19 test, taken up to 72 hours before arrival.

Travelers from Hungary will also need a negative test as will those from Israel, while those from Sweden will no longer need to present test results.