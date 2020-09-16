Over 1.2 million salary workers, freelance professionals and landlords will be fully exempt from the solidarity levy in 2021, based on what Finance Minister Christos Staikouras has announced this week.

The solidarity levy suspension for 2021 will also concern 2020 incomes from investment activity, capital use and transfer of capital gains (rent revenues, dividends, interest etc), as well as 2021 earnings from salaried labor in the private sector. This also means any civil servants or pensioners with extra income from any assets they own will not pay any solidarity levy on them next year.

At the same time Athens is about to announce a fourth stage of cheap loans to companies, known as the “Deposit to Be Returned,” worth 600 million euros.

Yesterday it also announced the 28 small islands to be exempt from the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) as of 2020. They are Kastellorizo, Kasos, Nisyros, Psarra and Antipsarra, Fourni, Agios Minas, Thymaina, Agios Efstratios, Samiopoula, Oinousses, Agathonisi, Kalolimnos, Plati, Telendos, Pserimos, Lipsoi, Farmakonisi, Arkioi, Marathi, Saria, Tilos, Halki, Gyali, Gavdos, Erikousa, Mathraki and Othoni.