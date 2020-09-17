New EU migration system foresees changes to asylum, returns

[Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters]

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday heralded a new European system for migration that will "have common structures on asylum and return and... a new strong solidarity mechanism."

The new system, she said, will replace the Dublin Regulation, which had stipulated that migrants lodge asylum applications in the first EU country they enter, putting an unfair strain on Greece and some other nations.

"I expect all member-states to step up too," she said. "Migration is a European challenge and all of Europe must do its part."